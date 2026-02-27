UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced the launch of Azizi Riviera 66, its newest addition to the highly sought-after Riviera community.

Located in the MBR City, Riviera is a stylish lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

The new project continues the evolution of Riviera as one of Dubai’s most vibrant waterfront-inspired communities, blending contemporary architectural design with a lifestyle anchored in connectivity, leisure, and urban convenience.

The new building offers a selection of thoughtfully designed residences that reflect Azizi’s commitment to delivering well-planned homes in strategically located, amenity-rich destinations, it stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Azizi Riviera 66 underscores our commitment to advancing one of Dubai’s most dynamic and well-connected communities."

"Designed as a destination where lifestyle, accessibility, and enduring value converge, Riviera continues to set the benchmark for integrated living. Launching Riviera 66 during Ramadan - a time of unity and reflection - reinforces our focus on creating communities that bring people together and foster lasting connection," he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).