UAE - The first phase of Keturah Ardh, a heritage-wellness integrated luxury community in Dubai from master developer MAG Group, has sold out, with all 558 luxury townhouse plots acquired in just six months for AED1 billion ($272.2 million).

fäm Properties, the exclusive master agency for MAG Group, today (February 26) confirmed the milestone, which reflects solid demand for premium residential land in Dubai, particularly freehold townhouse plots, one of the most limited and sought-after asset classes in the city’s luxury market.

Located in the Al Rowaiyah First District, Keturah Ardh brings together traditional Arabic architectural principles with a fully integrated modern wellness approach.

These townhouse plots are spread across 93 meticulously planned clusters, and phase one was brought to market with attractive payment plans, stated fäm Properties in its statement.

The broader master plan blends Arabic heritage with advanced wellness concepts to create a self-contained lifestyle community. The name ‘Ardh,’ meaning ‘earth’ or ‘land’ in Arabic, reflects its ties to culture and nature.

“The sellout speaks for itself,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. “Residential plots with approvals for luxury townhouses are among the scarcest product types in Dubai, and buyers and investors responded accordingly.”

“True heritage-wellness communities are rare, and over the past four years, this segment has consistently led the market in both performance and investor interest,” he stated.

The project reflects MAG Group’s 45-year dedication to quality and innovation, with amenities including spa and sauna facilities, yoga and pilates areas, running and cycling tracks, and extensive green spaces. Mature landscaping includes trees sourced from Italy, Spain, Thailand, and Africa.

Infrastructure is being delivered in Q1 2026, with construction starting in Q4 2026, and full completion expected by 2030.

Keturah Ardh is the fourth major project in the Keturah luxury portfolio, following Keturah Reserve, Keturah Resort: The Ritz-Carlton Residences at Al Jaddaf, and Keturah Bahar.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

