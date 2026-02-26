Arab Finance: Minister of Communications and Information Technology Raafat Hindy witnessed the signing of several commercial agreements between the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA), Telecom Egypt, and e& Egypt, as per a statement.

The agreements are set to attract further national and international investments and improve the quality of mobile phone services across Egypt.

Hindy said the signings reflect the Ministry of Communications’ commitment to supporting government efforts to address challenges facing investors in the communications and information technology sector.

He also stressed that the sector plays a central role in driving economic development and is a key pillar in building a digital Egypt.

Additionally, the minister highlighted that the agreements are aligned with the ministry’s strategy to open new channels of cooperation among companies operating in the communications and information technology field.

The move will contribute to the continuous improvement of telecommunications services provided to citizens, he added.