Arab Finance: Prices of several basic food commodities and vegetables in Egyptian markets increased on Tuesday, March 17th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of packaged rice grew by 5.3% to EGP 36.3 per kilogram, while the price of packaged flour edged down by 0.9% to EGP 24.3 per kilogram.

The price of sugar hiked by 9% to EGP 32 per kilogram, whereas the sunflower oil declined by 5.2% to EGP 88 per kilogram.

Vegetable prices witnessed a sharp increase, with tomatoes jumping by 30.3% to EGP 25.2 per kilogram and potatoes rising by 32.3% to EGP 13.9 per kilogram.