Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has inaugurated Egypt’s first premium tax services center in New Cairo to streamline procedures and create an attractive business environment, according to a statement.

The launch aligns with the government’s broader strategy to strengthen its partnership with the private sector through tax reforms to simplify processes and improve services for both local and foreign investors.

Madbouly added that additional premium tax centers will be rolled out nationwide to expand access to faster and more efficient taxpayer services. This initiative aims to develop a fair, simplified, and investment-friendly tax system that contributes to driving economic growth and stability.

For his part, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk commented on the center’s inauguration, affirming that the government is committed to providing exceptional services to boost taxpayer satisfaction, enhance digital transformation, and improve the tax system.

Meanwhile, Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), noted that two new premium tax service centers will soon be opened in New Alamein and Sheikh Zayed.

Khaled Abdel Ghany, CEO of eTax, emphasized commitment to securing more advanced, distinctive, and motivating services to attract new taxpayers and encourage their active participation in expanding the tax base voluntarily.

Abdel Ghani also mentioned the launch of a mobile application for electronic tax services, as well as a call center for performance evaluation.

As for the new tax service center, the CEO indicated that it offers a wide range of tax services, including voluntary registration, data modification, renewal, and replacement of lost or damaged tax cards, certificate issuance, and simplified registration, among others.

The center also provides technical support services for all digital tax systems, in addition to other technical support services for the real estate tax system, including registration, declarations, and payments.