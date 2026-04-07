Egypt and Morocco signed a series of agreements on Monday spanning industrial cooperation, investment, and the avoidance of double taxation to strengthen bilateral relations, the Egyptian cabinet said.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch witnessed the signing ceremony in Cairo’s New Administrative Capital at the conclusion of the first session of the Egyptian-Moroccan Coordination and Follow-up Committee.

The two governments concluded an industrial cooperation protocol, signed by Egyptian Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem and Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour.

In the financial sector, Egyptian Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk and Moroccan Economy and Finance Minister Nadia Fettah signed an agreement on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters. They also signed a treaty to avoid double taxation and prevent income tax evasion regarding taxes on income.

Investment cooperation was formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Egypt’s General Authority for Investment and Free Zones and the Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development. The document was signed by Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Farid and Karim Zidane, Morocco’s Minister Delegate in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies.

Badr Abdelatty, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita signed several documents, including an MoU between Egypt’s Institute for Diplomatic Studies and the Moroccan Diplomatic Academy. Their signatures also ratified an MoU on housing and cooperation protocols in electricity, renewable energy, health, pharmaceuticals, and tourism.

Environmental and agricultural ties were addressed through an MoU to combat desertification, signed by Egyptian Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa El-Din Farouk and Ahmed El Bouari, Morocco’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests.

In the social and cultural sectors, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Gohar Nabil signed a sports cooperation agreement with Bourita, alongside a youth cooperation deal signed with Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Morocco’s Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication.

Egyptian Minister of Culture Jihan Zaki and Bensaid further signed an MoU and an executive programme for cultural cooperation.

The proceedings concluded with Madbouly and Akhannouch signing the minutes of the first session of the Egyptian-Moroccan Coordination and Follow-up Committee.

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