Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has reminded establishments subject to withholding tax in the Kingdom to submit their forms for April 2026 by the May 10 deadline.

Submissions should be completed through the authority’s official website to avoid late payment penalties, which accrue at 1% of the unpaid tax for every 30 days of delay.



Withholding tax applies to payments made from Saudi-based sources to non-resident entities without a permanent establishment in the Kingdom, as dictated by the Income Tax Law.



For inquiries, businesses can access ZATCA’s 24/7 support via the unified call center 19993, the @Zatca_Care account on X, email, or live chat on its website.