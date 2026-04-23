Doha, Qatar: The General Tax Authority (GTA) has announced an extension of the deadline for submitting the tax return for the 2025 tax year until June 30, 2026.

This step aims to support taxpayers and enhance tax compliance by providing additional time to fulfill their obligations, according to the GTA's statement Wednesday.

The Authority called on all companies and entities holding a commercial registration, trade license, or home license - including tax-exempt entities - that have not yet submitted their tax returns to do so within the specified period via the Dhareeba Tax Portal, in order to avoid penalties and ensure business continuity.

This extension applies to all entities and individuals subject to the provisions of the Income Tax Law No. (24) of 2018 and its amendments, including tax-exempt companies, companies owned by Qatari or GCC nationals residing in the State, as well as private associations and institutions, including charitable and public benefit organizations established in accordance with applicable regulations.

It does not apply, however, to companies operating in the petroleum and petrochemical sectors, which are required to submit their tax returns no later than April 30, 2026.

The decision to extend the deadline for filing tax returns reflects the GTA's commitment to empowering taxpayers and simplifying procedures, contributing to a more enabling business environment.

The Authority also provides multiple support channels, including the call center at (16565) and email, to facilitate the submission of tax returns and respond to taxpayers' inquiries, ensuring compliance with the specified deadlines.

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