LONDON - Nigeria's 650,000 ​barrel per day (bpd) ⁠Dangote oil refinery has a large surplus of jet ‌fuel and can supply the product all over the world, Chief Executive David ​Bird said on Tuesday.

With demand on the African continent lower than ​other regions, the refinery ​has a surplus to export.

"We're very grateful to be seen as a reliable, high-quality and dependable supplier able ⁠to land our product competitively all over the world," Bird said at the S&P Global Energy Middle East Petroleum and Gas Conference in London. Jet fuel has been one of the fuels ​most acutely ‌affected by ⁠the Iran war and ⁠closure of the Strait of Hormuz. That has presented refiners based outside ​the Gulf region, such as Dangote, the ‌opportunity to supply global markets. Bird ⁠said the refinery is currently running flat out at nameplate capacity. The refinery is planning what Bird described as a "ruthless replication" project to double capacity.

"We will bring 700,000 barrels per day of fully complex refining capacity on stream by the end of 2028," Bird said, adding that long-lead items have been purchased and the company is in the process of awarding construction contracts. The ‌group could then lift refining capacity to 2.1 ⁠million bpd with another refinery planned in East ​Africa, helping it to become a significant player in crude and refined products flows, Bird said.

Nigeria has gone from fuel scarcity to ​absolute fuel abundance ‌since the Dangote refinery came online, Bird ⁠said.