MUSCAT - Natural gas produced from Block 61 – home to the prolific Khazzan and Ghazeer tight gas fields in central Oman – totalled around 547.5 billion cubic feet (bcf) in 2025, equivalent to a daily output of 1.5 bcf per day, according to BP Oman.

Announcing the figures in its newly published 2025 Socioeconomic Review, BP Oman – which operates the concession with a 40% interest – described Block 61 as representing a “major milestone in BP’s partnership with Oman”.

Together with partners OQ Exploration & Production (30%), PTTEP (20%) and PETRONAS (10%), production from the block accounted for roughly one-third of Oman’s total gas demand, BP noted.

Najla Zuhair Al Jamali, President – BP Oman, commented: “In 2025, Block 61 delivered around a third of Oman’s total gas demand, supported by strong operational performance and a relentless focus on safety and reliability. This dependable delivery underpins Oman’s energy security and enables continued economic growth.”

Al Jamali added: “We are doing this while actively protecting the block’s environment, achieving leading global standards in methane reporting, and advancing water conservation and biodiversity protection.”

Also in 2025, BP drilled a total of eight wells and tested 17 wells using a green completion process designed to reduce environmental impact by capturing and managing gas, oil and fluids during testing, rather than releasing or flaring them unnecessarily.

Highlighting progress on its other major investments in the Sultanate, BP said the Hyport Duqm project – centred on the development of a large-scale green hydrogen venture in Duqm – is currently in the pre-FEED stage. BP, as operator, holds a 49% stake in the project, alongside OQ and DEME.

Furthermore, a nine-year LNG offtake agreement with Oman LNG, covering the supply and purchase of 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), began in 2026, following a previous supply deal that ended in 2025, the company added.

In other highlights of the year, BP said it continued to drive innovation in methane reduction across its Oman operations. “BP Oman was one of the first upstream operators in the Middle East to achieve Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) Level 5, the highest global standard for methane reporting. Building on this, the team is developing one of the region’s most accurate methane measurement systems at Block 61, combining real-time flare insights, enhanced turbine data and more than 50 drone surveys with Omani partner Esbaar.

The results confirm strong alignment across methods, no major unidentified sources, and improved understanding of fugitive emissions, supporting BP’s emissions management while contributing to Oman Vision 2040 and local capability building,” the company stated.

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