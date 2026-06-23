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Morocco's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.25% on Tuesday, judging that inflation was on track to meet its medium-term price stability target supported by improved economic growth. Inflation is expected to average 1.5% in 2026, before picking up to 2.1% in 2027, after hovering around 0.8% over the previous two years, the central bank said after its quarterly meeting.
Growth is expected to accelerate to 5.2% this year from 4.9% in 2025, supported by a rebound in agricultural output after abundant rainfall ended a seven-year drought. Assuming an average harvest, growth would slow to 3.1% in 2027. Morocco's current account deficit is expected to widen to 4% of gross domestic product in 2026 from 2.4% a year earlier, largely due to higher energy imports.
Citing the impact of the Middle East conflict, the central bank said the energy import bill is projected to rise by 26% to 135 billion dirhams ($14 billion) this year before easing to 114.4 billion dirhams in 2027. Phosphate and fertiliser exports, remittances from Moroccans abroad, tourism revenues and foreign direct investment are all expected to increase, it added. Foreign exchange reserves are projected to rise to 542 billion dirhams ($57 billion) by 2027, covering a little over six months of imports, the central bank said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Gareth Jones)