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CAIRO - Egypt's central bank kept its overnight interest rates unchanged on Thursday, saying that the decision reflected its assessment of current inflation dynamics and the evolving outlook since the previous Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
The monetary policy committee held the deposit rate at 19% and the lending rate at 20%.
* The central bank estimated that real GDP growth will experience a mild deceleration in Q2 2026 due to the adverse impact of the regional conflict on economic activity.
* The bank projected that Egypt's real GDP growth will average around 5% for fiscal year 2025/26.
* The CBE's decision is aligned with a Reuters poll published on Monday that predicted the bank would keep overnight interest rates on hold as a tentative easing of regional tensions offers some relief.
* Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation slowed slightly to 14.3% in June from 14.6% the month before, statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday.
* Egypt's core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food and fuel, rose to 14.3% in June from 13.8% in May.
(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Enas Alashray; Editing by William Maclean and Aurora Ellis)