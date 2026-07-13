The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts today published statistics for the first six months of 2026, the first half-year results since the launch of its five-year strategy in December 2025.

A total of 810 cases were filed from January to June, a 25% increase year-on-year, with a combined claim value of AED 10.02billion (US$2.73 billion), up 48% from the same period in 2025, and averaging AED55 million in claims every day of the period.

The figures provide an early indication of delivery against the Courts’ strategic direction, with higher-value disputes before the DIFC Courts, greater voluntary use of the Courts through opt-in jurisdiction, and continued digital access to justice, with almost all proceedings conducted online.

The results also support the Courts’ wider mission to provide accessible, efficient, and commercially trusted justice in line with Dubai’s position as a global business and financial centre.

Nearly one in three cases (243 of 810) were brought under the Courts’ opt-in jurisdiction, where parties expressly choose the DIFC Courts despite not being required to do so. This included 42% of claims filed before the Court of First Instance (CFI), reinforcing Dubai’s position as a jurisdiction selected by parties for complex commercial disputes.

The Courts' Arbitration Division registered 37 claims, up 61% year-on-year, with a combined value of AED3.17 billion, as parties continued to select the DIFC Courts as the supervisory jurisdiction for arbitration-related matters.

Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts, said, “These are the figures of a jurisdiction chosen, not assigned. Nearly one in three cases arrived by the parties’ own agreement, with the average claim before our Court of First Instance more than doubling to AED112.6 million. Disputes of that value and complexity require proven systems and expertise. In the first half-year since the launch of our five-year strategy, these results show the direction clearly: greater international trust, stronger digital access, and a court system aligned with the scale of Dubai’s economic ambition.”

The CFI and its specialised divisions registered 110 claims (H1 2025: 86), up 28% year-on-year, with a total value of AED9.02 billion and an average claim value of AED117.2 million. The main CFI division recorded 72 claims, an 18% increase, with the average claim more than doubling year-on-year to AED112.6 million.

The Small Claims Tribunal (SCT) handled 479 claims, up 5%, with a total value of AED44.7 million and an average claim value of AED94,000. This continues the SCT’s role in providing fast, accessible resolution for individuals and SMEs.

Enforcement activity more than doubled, with 220 filings recorded compared to 106 in the first half of 2025, averaging more than one enforcement filing per day. These included eight applications to enforce orders and judgments originating outside the DIFC Courts, reinforcing the Courts’ role not only as a dispute forum, but as a practical route for turning judgments and orders into enforceable outcomes.

The Courts’ ancillary services continued to support individuals and the legal community. The Wills Service registered 1,925 wills during the period, bringing total registrations since the service’s inception to more than 14,300. The Courts’ register of practitioners now stands at 1,351 lawyers across 256 law firms. The Pro Bono Programme, the first of its kind in the Middle East, established in 2009, assisted 315 individuals during the period, supported by 55 volunteer lawyers from 39 firms.

Al Mheiri added, “Behind every statistic is a court user, a business protecting a contract, an individual resolving a dispute, or a family planning ahead. The value before the Courts also reflects a wider commercial reality: confidence in Dubai depends on commitments being clear, enforceable, and respected. This is where the DIFC Courts contribute directly to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, by supporting certainty at every scale, whether the matter is AED112 million or AED94,000.”More accessible and efficient digital justice

Digital delivery remained the default with 99% of proceedings (818 of 824) conducted online, enabling most court users to progress cases without setting foot in Courts. The Courts also issued 1,766 digital orders and judgments during the first half of the year.