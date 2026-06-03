Muscat – Oman and Belarus have held high-level talks in Minsk aimed at expanding cooperation in industry, investment, agriculture and food security, as the two countries seek to deepen their growing economic relationship.

During a meeting held as part of the Omani trade delegation’s visit to Belarus, Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), discussed opportunities for enhancing industrial and investment cooperation with Andrei Kuznetsov, Minister of Industry of Belarus.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic ties and expanding industrial collaboration to serve the mutual interests of both countries. The two sides reviewed opportunities in several industrial sectors, including vehicle manufacturing and assembly, as well as road construction equipment production.

They also explored new investment prospects between private sector institutions in Oman and Belarus and examined mechanisms to further develop industrial, commercial and investment cooperation in the coming period.

Separately, and on the sidelines of the Belagro 2026 exhibition in Minsk, an Omani-Belarusian session of talks was held to promote cooperation in agriculture, livestock and water resources.

The Omani side was led by H E Dr Saud bin Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources, while the Belarusian delegation was headed by Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus. The meeting was attended by H E Hamood bin Salim Al Tuwaih, Oman’s Ambassador to Russia and non-resident Ambassador to Belarus.

The two sides reviewed existing areas of cooperation and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations through agreements and memoranda of understanding that support food security objectives and sustainable development goals.

The talks also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in modern agricultural technologies, water resource management, and investment and innovation across the agricultural and livestock sectors, supporting economic development efforts in both countries.