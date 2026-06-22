Arab Finance: The Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade has launched the second phase of its campaign to promote investment zones across Egypt, highlighting successful investment models in the governorates and the role of the private sector in driving economic growth, job creation, and production expansion, according to a statement.

As part of the campaign, the ministry spotlighted the Mit Ghamr Investment Zone in Dakahlia Governorate as a model for specialized investment communities and private sector-led development.

The zone has attracted investments exceeding EGP 500 million through 50 industrial projects, creating approximately 2,500 direct jobs. It hosts a range of engineering, electronics, metallurgical, and other industrial activities across 107 industrial units with areas ranging from 144 to 576 square meters.

According to the ministry, the zone's integrated infrastructure, services, and strategic location have supported a high occupancy rate, with around 160 projects currently on the waiting list, reflecting strong investor demand for the model.

Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid said the success of the Mit Ghamr Investment Zone reflects the state's efforts to localize development and empower the private sector through reforms that enable companies to expand operations, increase production, and create jobs.

He added that the ministry is working to identify and promote successful investment experiences across governorates to create scalable and replicable models that maximize local competitive advantages.

Farid noted that the next phase will focus on connecting successful companies and projects with Egypt's commercial representation offices abroad to facilitate their integration into global value chains, expand export opportunities, and improve access to international markets.

The ministry is also working to provide innovative financing solutions that incorporate environmental and social considerations, as well as artificial intelligence applications, to support business growth and expansion.

Farid said empowering the private sector, stimulating investment and production, and linking Egyptian companies to global markets remain key pillars of efforts to increase exports, strengthen competitiveness, and support sustainable economic development.