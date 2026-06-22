Arab Finance: Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk met with representatives of dairy and juice manufacturer Beyti, a subsidiary of Almarai, to discuss the company's expansion plans in Egypt, new investment opportunities, and cooperation in developing milk collection centers, as per a statement.

During the meeting, Farouk reiterated the government's support for investment and highlighted the role of the private sector in driving economic development. He also reviewed the ministry's efforts to improve the investment environment and facilitate the expansion of productive projects.

The discussions included a review of Beyti's plans to inject additional investments into the Egyptian market, which are expected to support job creation, increase exports, and enhance the value added of local agricultural and livestock products.

The two sides also discussed strengthening cooperation within the national project for the development of milk collection centers and improving their operational efficiency in line with international standards.

In addition, they explored ways to benefit from the technical expertise and research capabilities of the Ministry of Agriculture in areas including breed improvement and veterinary care, intending to support livestock development and enhance food quality and safety.

For their part, Beyti representatives expressed appreciation for the ministry's efforts to support investment and affirmed the company's commitment to expanding its operations in Egypt, which it views as one of its key markets in the region.