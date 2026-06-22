Arab Finance: Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport refused to sell its shares in Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company to Black Caspian Logistics Holding Limited, according to a bourse disclosure.

The UAE-based company submitted its mandatory tender offer (MTO) to the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to acquire a 90% stake in Alexandria Container.

In December 2025, Black Caspian announced its intention for the stake acquisition deal at an initial purchase price at EGP 22.99 per share.