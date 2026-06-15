Qatar - The net tonnage through Qatar's ports witnessed more than 49% shrinkage year-on-year; while it increased about 9% month-on-month in December 2019, said the figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority in its latest monthly bulletin.

Hamad Port has climbed three places to eighth in the world — and second among Gulf ports — in the 2025 Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), cementing its standing as one of the most efficient maritime gateways on the planet at a time of mounting disruption to global shipping.

The index, published jointly by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, is regarded as one of the most authoritative benchmarks for container-port efficiency worldwide, ranking ports on vessel turnaround times, berth productivity, and the speed of cargo-handling operations.

Hamad Port's continued ascent comes despite a period marked by geopolitical tension, shipping disruption, and rising pressure on global transport networks — and underlines Qatar's growing influence in international logistics and maritime trade.

The achievement reflects years of sustained investment in infrastructure, digitalisation, and operational excellence. It also points to the port's ability to sustain productivity and reliability while many international ports continue to grapple with congestion, delays, and rising operating costs.

Since its inauguration, Hamad Port has become a cornerstone of Qatar's economic and trade strategy, serving as the country's principal maritime gateway and a key driver of supply-chain resilience. More than 95% of Qatar's seaborne imports now pass through the port, making it one of the most strategically significant logistics assets in the country. It handles everything from food products and construction materials to industrial equipment and consumer goods, supporting both domestic activity and Qatar's broader development goals.

The port's success is closely tied to its advanced infrastructure and substantial capacity. Built to accommodate some of the world's largest container vessels, it has an annual handling capacity of around 7.5mn twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), alongside the capability to process general cargo, livestock, vehicles, and bulk commodities. Its position along major shipping routes further strengthens its appeal as a regional transhipment and distribution hub linking Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Operational efficiency has been central to the improved ranking. Recent indicators point to faster vessel turnaround and quicker cargo processing, allowing ships to spend less time at berth and return to service sooner. Faster loading and unloading cut costs for shipping lines and sharpen the competitiveness of supply chains linked to Qatar — an advantage that has grown in importance as operators seek to offset disruption across major trade corridors and maritime chokepoints.

These gains have been underpinned by heavy investment in technology. Advanced port-management systems, automated processes, and integrated customs and logistics platforms have streamlined cargo clearance and improved co-ordination among stakeholders, delivering faster cargo movement, greater transparency, and better service for importers, exporters, and shipping lines. The shift towards smart-port technology aligns with Qatar's wider drive to harness innovation to strengthen economic competitiveness.

The ranking also reflects the port's resilience amid evolving geopolitical and economic headwinds. Global maritime trade has faced considerable uncertainty in recent years, from regional conflict and supply-chain shocks to inflation and shifting trade patterns. Yet Hamad Port has maintained operational continuity and high service standards, reinforcing confidence among international shipping companies and global logistics operators.

Beyond its operational record, the port continues to advance Qatar's economic diversification agenda, supporting the expansion of non-hydrocarbon sectors by facilitating trade, attracting investment, and deepening connectivity with global markets. It also acts as a catalyst for industrial growth, giving manufacturing, construction, and export-oriented industries efficient access to international supply chains.

As global trade navigates an increasingly complex environment, Hamad Port's latest result sends a clear signal about Qatar's expanding capabilities in logistics and maritime services. Its rise to eighth globally and second in the Gulf reflects not only its current strengths but also its potential to play a still greater role in shaping regional and global trade flows in the years ahead.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

