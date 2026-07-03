Saudi Logistics Services Company Ltd., a subsidiary of Saudi Manpower Solutions Company, has signed a contract worth approximately $21.5 million (SAR 80.7 million) with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to provide and operate shelters for domestic workers.

The two-year framework agreement covers the provision and operation of shelters for absent and unemployed domestic workers, according to a filing by Saudi Manpower Solutions Company on the Saudi Exchange.

The company had announced the award of the contract on May 5. The agreement was formally signed on June 29 after the completion of the required procedures, with the company confirming it received the executed copy of the contract on July 2.

Saudi Manpower Solutions said the financial impact of the contract is expected to begin appearing in its financial statements from the third quarter of 2026 and continue throughout the two-year contract period.

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