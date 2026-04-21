RIYADH — The Absher platform, under the Ministry of Interior, carried out a total of 43,585,844 electronic transactions for Saudi citizens, expatriates, and visitors during the last month of March.

A total of 41,346,499 of these transactions were completed via Absher Individuals, with 31,227,947 involving digital document viewings through the platform's integrated digital wallet, while Absher Business handled a total of 2,239,345 corporate transactions.

The number of transactions carried out by the General Directorate of Public Security reached 3,170,684, including 3,067,807 transactions in the General Directorate of Traffic, while the number of transactions processed in the General Directorate of Passports reached 1,497,648, and 225,747 transactions carried out in the Ministry of Interior’s Civil Status Agency.

Apart from documentation, Absher successfully processed 97,444 reports and 1,536 fingerprinting inquiries.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).