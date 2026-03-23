United Maintenance and Contracting Company (Unimac), a specialised heavy civil contracting company, has announced that it has officially signed the pre‑bid consortium agreement with ProGrowth Company.

Headquartered in Al Khobar, ProGrowth delivers superior fit-out services and products across the Saudi region and beyond. Since 2019, it has established itself as a superior contractor, specialising in interiors and the manufacturing of decorative metal works and elaborated shop-fittings.

On the strategic partnership, Unimac said it strengthens the company's commitment to collaborate on major projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Together, these two companies aim to unlock new opportunities, deliver quality projects, and create long-term value through shared vision and teamwork, it added.

A specialised heavy civil contracting company, Unimac focuses on the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure.

With over a thousand employees, and more than 900 plants and equipment, it is capable of independently designing and self-executing projects ranging from airport infrastructure to inter-city highways, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).