DOHA: Elegancia Facilities Management, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding QPSC, has secured a prestigious portfolio of high-value contracts across Qatar, further strengthening its position in the region's facilities management sector as a trusted partner to the nation's most iconic institutions.

Among the newly awarded projects is a major hard services contract to deliver comprehensive operation and maintenance services for the headquarters towers of QatarEnergy in the West Bay district of Doha. The contract reflects the confidence placed in Elegancia's technical capabilities to manage critical infrastructure at the highest levels of performance and reliability.

In addition, the company has secured the facilities management contract for Qatar University — one of the region's most distinguished academic institutions — covering a campus that spans nearly 8 million square meters. This award positions Elegancia as the steward of a living, working environment serving tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff, demanding excellence across every dimension of service delivery. Elegancia's education portfolio also extends across 88 schools, covering a combined area of more than one million square meters, bringing the total educational spaces under its portfolio to more than 9 million square meters.

Elegancia has also been awarded a facilities management contract for a major Qatari news agency with significant international reach, underscoring the company's ability to support mission-critical operations where reliability, security, and seamless service are non-negotiable.

Rounding out the portfolio, Elegancia has been awarded the integrated facilities management contract for Lusail Promenade — one of Qatar's most celebrated public destinations. The promenade stretches along a 4.2-kilometre sea façade and features wide walkways, landscaped green areas, shaded paths, and five covered lounges — the first of their kind in the Gulf. The waterfront destination includes musical water and light fountains, dining outlets, and electric rickshaw transport connecting key landmarks across Lusail City, drawing residents and visitors from across the region.

Commenting on the announcement, Abd Almunem Al Sakka, Group CEO of Elegancia Services Group, said: “These awards reflect the steady evolution of our diversification strategy, where expanding across sectors has enabled us to deliver a more integrated and adaptive service model. By broadening our capabilities in a measured and strategic way, we are better positioned to align with the varying operational needs of our partners across Qatar and the region. This approach allows us to support a diverse portfolio of institutions with solutions that are both consistent in quality and responsive to the unique demands of each environment.”

This growth reflects Elegancia Services Group’s proven ability to deliver critical projects across strategic sectors in 9 countries, supported by more than 17,000 employees. The Group’s capabilities span facilities management, catering and food solutions, manpower supply and workforce management, transportation and logistics, as well as specialized supply and trading services. With more than 300,000 meals produced daily across its operations, Elegancia Services Group continues to demonstrate the scale, discipline, and operational maturity required to manage complex, high-volume environments.

The newly secured agreements further highlight the strength of Elegancia Facilities Management’s operating model, where technical expertise, service consistency, and responsive support come together to deliver reliable outcomes for leading national institutions. They reinforce the company’s role as a trusted partner in advancing Qatar’s priorities in operational efficiency, sustainability, and world-class infrastructure, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

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