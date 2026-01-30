Abu Dhabi Customs has signed a cooperation agreement with the Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) to enhance digital customs clearance procedures by leveraging electronic bills of lading (eBL), supporting smoother trade flows and improving supply chain efficiency.

The agreement forms part of Abu Dhabi Customs’ ongoing efforts to expand its international partnerships and adopt advanced technologies that contribute to facilitating cross-border trade, enhancing transparency and security, and accelerating import and export procedures in line with the highest approved standards.

Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi Customs, in cooperation with GSBN, will explore ways to benefit from reliable eBL data available through the platform to support customs clearance procedures by using structured digital data, relying on a trusted source of information, and verifying the accuracy and integrity of commercial data.