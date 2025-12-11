Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia) won a bid from Tibah Airports Operation Company Limited for the advertising opportunity at the Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Airport (PMIA) in Madinah on 10 December.

The project’s value includes a minimum guarantee of SAR 178.67 million for 10 years, according to a bourse disclosure.

It covers the establishment, operation and maintenance of all types of advertising billboards with the latest technology, such as digital interactive and iconic digital screen structures.

This award marks a huge step toward strengthening Al Arabia's presence within airports, while expanding its advertising network across key national assets.

It also builds on the company’s recent progress following the signing of the King Khalid International Airport contract.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Al Arabia incurred net losses valued at SAR 326.75 million, against net profits valued at SAR 192.45 million in 9M-24.

