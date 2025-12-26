Binzagr CO-RO LTD announced the signing of a new strategic distribution agreement for traditional trade channel with Gulf Catering Food Factory during a formal ceremony held at its premises. The ceremony was led by Binzagr CO-RO LTD CEO Eng. Mazen Youssef and Gulf Catering Food Factory CEO Eng. Ahmed Bawazir. The agreement marks the beginning of a new partnership to distribute Suntop, Suncola and Sunquick across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

These brands are deeply rooted in the Saudi culture, with a presence spanning more than 40 years & widely recognized and trusted among Saudi consumers. The products continue to hold a special place in households across the Kingdom with exciting new innovations coming soon.

This partnership represents a key strategic collaboration, combining Binzagr CO-RO’s strong & iconic brands and Gulf Catering Food Factory’s exceptional distribution capabilities and market expertise. The agreement aims to strengthen market presence and ensure wider availability of these products throughout Saudi Arabia.

Both parties emphasized their shared commitment to delivering quality products and building a long-term, value-driven partnership that supports sustainable growth in the Saudi market.

