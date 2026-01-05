Construction is progressing on more than 400 shopping and dining outlets at Diriyah Square in Diriyah, The City of Earth, in Saudi Arabia.

Diriyah Company has unveiled eight top brands for Diriyah Square -- its mixed-use retail and lifestyle destination -- spanning over 15,000 sq m of gross leasable area.

The newly confirmed brands include Adidas, Spinneys, Seven Luxury Wellness, OliOli, Al Dawaa Pharmacy, Alo Yoga, On Running and Fakeeh Clinic, further expanding the destination’s diverse mix of international lifestyle brands and essential Saudi services.

The multi-brand announcement demonstrates sustained leasing momentum and the confidence of major international and Saudi retail, wellness and lifestyle brands in the unique shopping and leisure environment of Diriyah Square. Designed as a people-first destination, Diriyah Square features traditional Najdi architectural themes and will be a fully walkable, pedestrianised open-air precinct, the company said.

The latest signings build on previously announced commitments, including Majid Al Futtaim’s VOX Cinemas and seven leading retail brands. Earlier this year, Diriyah Company awarded a $600 million (SAR2.249 billion) construction contract to Salini Saudi Arabia, a subsidiary of the Webuild Group, for the development of Diriyah Square, encompassing 73 individual buildings and approximately 400 shell-and-core retail units.

Diriyah, The City of Earth, will contribute approximately $18.6 billion (SAR 70 billion) directly to the Kingdom’s GDP, create nearly 180,000 jobs, become home to around 100,000 residents, and welcome 50 million annual visits in the future.

