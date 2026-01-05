UAE – Dubai Duty Free achieved total sales amounting to AED 8.68 billion ($2.37 billion) in 2025, marking a 9.85% year-on-year (YoY) increase, according to a press release.

In December, the sales reached AED 922.77 million ($252.81 million), posting the highest monthly sales in the retailer’s 42 years and a 12.27% increase over December 2024.

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, commented: "Our 2025 performance is due to the focus, resilience and dedication of the team under difficult conditions combined with great support from our suppliers and brand partners.”

“They have worked together to increase customer engagement and spend and helped deliver AED 8.68 billion ($2.37 billion) in sales while breaking records in ten out of twelve months this year,” Cidambi added.

Growth in sales exceeded passenger traffic by an estimated 5%, reflecting the effectiveness of its strategy designed to increase penetration, improve conversion and overall transaction value.

The 2025 results were backed by consistent performance across its core product categories. The top five selling categories for the year were perfumes, liquor, gold, tobacco, and confectionery.

Dubai Duty Free ended 2024 with an annual turnover record of AED 7.90 billion ($2.16 billion).

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

