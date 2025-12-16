Saudi Arabia - Lulu Retail has opened its 72nd store in KSA at Al Faisaliyyah, Jeddah, marking its first store at Cenomi Aziz Mall. This is part of Lulu’s ongoing expansion strategy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This also represents Lulu’s 267th store across the GCC.

The newly opened Lulu Hypermarket at Cenomi Aziz Mall offers a modern and convenient shopping experience, featuring a curated selection of high-quality products and reinforcing the brand’s longstanding commitment to affordability and excellence.

The new Lulu Hypermarket was officially inaugurated by the Chief Guest Mohammed Yousuf Naghi, President and Chairman of the Board of Jeddah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JCCI) in the presence of Nasser Huwaiden Thaiban Ali Alketbi, Consul General of UAE in Jeddah; Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, Consul General of India in Jeddah; Rommel A. Romato, Consul General of the Philippines in Jeddah; Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group; Khalid AlJanahi, Chief Commercial Officer at Cenomi Centers and other dignitaries.

Spanning over 10157 square feet, the new Lulu Hypermarket offers a wide range of products from groceries to household products. Shoppers can find everything from fresh produce, and bakery items to meat, seafood, health and beauty products, mobile phones and accessories, and home furnishings. To ensure hassle free shopping, Lulu also provides self-check-out counters and ample parking space with a capacity for 3000 vehicles.

“This new hypermarket enhances the shopping experience for customers while supporting local economic growth and creating employment opportunities in the region. As its 72nd store in the Kingdom, the opening reflects Lulu’s commitment to Saudi Vision 2030. Lulu continues to expand across key locations in Saudi Arabia and aims to open 100 stores to meet the needs of its growing customer base,” said Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group.

Also present on the occasion were Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director of Lulu, Mohamed Haris, Director of Lulu KSA and other dignitaries.

