DHAHRAN — Saudi Aramco has increased diesel prices in the Kingdom by 7.8 percent to SR1.79 per liter, according to the company’s latest update published on its official website on Thursday.

The move comes as part of Aramco’s annual diesel price review, which is conducted at the beginning of each year.

This marks the fifth revision since the company introduced its annual diesel pricing mechanism in 2022.

Diesel prices in Saudi Arabia remained unchanged for many years prior to 2015, holding steady at SR0.25 per liter.

In December 2015, prices rose by 80 percent to SR0.45 per liter as part of broader domestic fuel and electricity price reforms.

In 2018, diesel prices increased again to SR0.47 per liter, a rise of around 5 percent, following the introduction of value-added tax (VAT) at 5 percent.

A further increase came in mid-2020, when prices climbed by 10 percent to SR0.52 per liter after VAT was raised to 15 percent.

Since the introduction of Aramco’s annual diesel price review, prices have increased. In the first annual review in 2022, diesel prices were set at SR0.63 per liter. The second review in 2023 raised prices to SR0.75 per liter, followed by a third increase to SR1.15 per liter in 2024. In 2025, prices climbed to SR1.66 per liter, before reaching SR1.79 per liter in the latest 2026 review.

That adjustment marked the final increase before the implementation of the annual diesel price review mechanism.

