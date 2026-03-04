Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s food manufacturing factories are operating with high efficiency as the industrial sector comprises over 138 national factories.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) said in a post on its X platform, “The industrial sector includes more than 138 national factories, producing a diverse range of high-quality food products, operating at full capacity to ensure the needs of the local market are met.”

In an infographic shared by the Ministry it revealed the sector covers a broad range of food industries, including 24 dairy product factories, 20 water production factories, 16 meat and fish processing factories, 15 bakery and pasta production factories, and 10 grain packaging and milling factories.

There are also 2 sugar packaging factories, 5 biscuit and confectionery factories, 9 vegetable processing factories, 9 juice factories, 4 spice and sauce factories, 5 data processing factories, 9 edible oil factories, 5 coffee and nut processing factories and 7 food industries and ready-made meals factories. They are build locally and sustained nationally,” it added.

Recently, the specialised teams from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry conducted field inspections covering a number of food production factories and water production plants to review production processes. And to ensure continued operations at full capacity, the readiness of production lines, and the efficiency of supply chains, in order to meet local market needs on a regular basis.

The Ministry confirmed that factories are operating at high production capacity, noting the availability of sufficient strategic stock of products to ensure the smooth supply of retail outlets and the continued sale of goods to consumers.

Field follow-ups also showed that supply and transportation operations to various retail outlets are proceeding regularly, with supply chains operating normally and consistently, reflecting the sector’s readiness and its ability to continuously meet market

demand.

The Ministry continues to conduct inspection campaigns and coordinate directly with factories and suppliers to ensure market stability and strengthen consumer confidence, affirming that all goods and food products are available in sufficient quantities in the market.

Previously the Ministry stated that coordination has been carried out with retail outlets to operate 33 major branches around the clock across various regions of the country with the aim of enhancing the availability of goods and facilitating consumers’ access to their needs with ease and convenience.

This comes as part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to maintain market stability, ensure the smooth functioning of supply chains, and confirm the availability of goods and products in sufficient quantities across all retail outlets in the country, thereby meeting consumer needs and ensuring the regular and uninterrupted flow of merchandise.

The Ministry reaffirmed the continuation of its efforts to ensure the availability of a wide range of high-quality goods.

