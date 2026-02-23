Egypt - Edita Food Industries S.A.E. announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hadayieq, the development company overseeing the redevelopment of Giza Zoo and Orman Garden, positioning Edita as the exclusive snacking partner at the destination upon reopening.

The agreement was signed at Edita’s headquarters by Eng. Ahmed Samy, CEO Egypt at Edita Food Industries, and Eng. Abd El Fattah Faizy, CEO of Hadayieq. The MoU establishes a framework for a long-term partnership aimed at enhancing visitor experiences at the newly redeveloped cultural landmark.

The redevelopment project integrates Giza Zoo and Orman Garden into a single connected destination known as El Genena, transforming the historic sites into a modern, family-friendly environment while preserving their heritage. The initiative represents one of Egypt’s most significant cultural destination developments, designed to promote public engagement and create enriching experiences for millions of visitors.

Under the partnership, Edita will contribute to improving on-site amenities and supporting activities that cater to families and youth, reflecting the company’s broader commitment to national cultural projects and community engagement.

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Samy said the partnership marks a long-term investment in youth development and cultural enrichment. He added that Edita is proud to support a project with deep historical significance for Egyptian families, noting that the collaboration aligns with the company’s mission to deliver lasting social value while enhancing everyday consumer experiences.

As exclusive snacking partner, Edita aims to reinforce its presence in the daily lives of Egyptian families while contributing to the revitalisation of a key national landmark that blends heritage, education, and leisure.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

