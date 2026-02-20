China’s Jingdong Steel has completed 60 percent of its $500 million steel plates and pipes manufacturing plant located in Dhraâ El Hadja industrial zone M’sila province, the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AAPI) said on Thursday.

Once operational, the facility is expected to produce around 500,000 tonnes per year of steel plates and pipes, with approximately 50 percent of output targeted for export markets, the Agency said in a social media post.

The land concession agreement for the project was signed in June 2025.

AAPI is the nodal agency for granting concessions for investment projects on state-owned land for a period of 33 years, with the possibility of renewal.

The project is also expected to create 1,114 direct jobs, supporting Algeria’s efforts to expand industrial capacity, boost non-oil exports, and strengthen local manufacturing.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.