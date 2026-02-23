Arab Finance: Arab Union for Land Transport (SuperJet) signed a joint cooperation protocol with shipping and logistics solutions provider Bosta to launch an innovative model for delivering shipments between governorates on the same day using SuperJet buses and stations, as per a statement.

The partnership aims to integrate passenger transport infrastructure with logistics services to improve speed, efficiency, and nationwide coverage.

Under the agreement, Bosta will assign employees to selected SuperJet stations to receive shipments from customers, register them on the company’s electronic system, and print and affix shipment labels.

The shipments will then be loaded and handed over to SuperJet for inter-governorate transport.

Upon arrival, Bosta’s teams will receive the shipments at destination stations, reintegrate them into the system, and complete distribution and final delivery.

SuperJet will be responsible for transporting shipments during bus journeys between stations, ensuring fast and efficient connectivity across governorates.

Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir said the agreement aligns with the state’s direction to optimize investment in transport sector assets and develop modern operating models in partnership with the private sector.

He noted that integrating transport and logistics services is a core pillar for supporting economic development and facilitating trade within Egypt.

The minister added that the partnership is the first of its kind in the local market and will enable shipment delivery and receipt between governorates through SuperJet buses and stations.

The move is set to enhance transport speed and maximize the use of existing infrastructure while supporting the growth of e-commerce and logistics services nationwide.