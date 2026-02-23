Arab Finance: LVP PHARMA increased its stake in Tenth of Ramadan Pharmaceutical Industries and Diagnostic Reagents Company (Rameda) to 11.767% from 9.22%, according to a bourse filing.

LVP PHARMA purchased 51.527 million shares in Rameda for EGP 215.303 million, equivalent to an average price of EGP 4.178 per share.

Al Ahly Pharos Securities Brokerage handled the transaction.

In the first nine months of 2025, Rameda generated consolidated profits attributable to the parent company of EGP 268.291 million, 14.4% year-on-year (YoY) up from EGP 234.523 million.