Arab Finance: Prices of fertilizers and building materials in the Egyptian market showed a mixed performance on March 12th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of ammonium sulfate increased by 4% to EGP 18,594 per ton, while the ammonium nitrate grew by 2.1% to EGP 24,042 per ton.

Likewise, the price of urea edged up by 0.6% on a daily basis to EGP 24,873 per ton.

In the building materials sector, the price of gray cement declined by 1.2% to EGP 4,048 per ton.

On a daily basis, the price of investment-grade steel inched up by 0.4% to EGP 36,302 per ton, while Ezz Steel retreated by 1.2% to EGP 37,775 per ton.