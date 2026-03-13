Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced varied movements in the prices of several basic food commodities and vegetables in Egyptian markets on March 12th.

Packaged rice increased by 3.4% to EGP 35.2 per kilogram, while the price of flour went up by 0.2% to EGP 25.1 per kilogram. Likewise, the sugar rose by 0.7% to EGP 32.8 per kilogram.

In the legumes sector, the price of beans cost EGP 59.6 per kilogram, whereas the price of packaged pasta dropped by 1.6% to EGP 31.3 per kilogram.

Regarding the prices of oils and vegetables, sunflower oil amounted to nearly EGP 92.9 per kilogram.

Tomatoes recorded the highest daily increase rate of 8.5%, bringing the price to EGP 22.4 per kilogram.

Onions jumped by 2.9% on a daily basis to EGP 14.9 per kilogram, and potatoes fell by 1.4% to EGP 14.1 per kilogram.