Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) showed fluctuations in the prices of basic commodities and vegetables in the Egyptian market on March 8th.

The price of packaged rice increased by 2% to EGP 33.8 per kilogram, although it declined by 1.5% on a monthly basis.

A package of flour was priced at EGP 28.5 per kilogram, marking a daily and a monthly growth of 10.2% and 15.6%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the packaged sugar jumped by 16.4% to EGP 37.4 per kilogram. Sunflower oil was priced at EGP 97.1 per kilogram.

As for the vegetable market, tomato prices hiked by 15.1% day-on-day to EGP 20.4 per kilogram.

The onions' price registered EGP 15.5 per kilogram, while the potato prices reached EGP 12.9 per kilogram.

