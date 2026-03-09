Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) approved the establishment of Al Ahly Green Agricultural Investment Fund, the first private equity fund specialized in agricultural investment in the Egyptian market, according to a statement.

The fund will also be licensed to engage in venture capital (VC) activities as part of the authority's efforts to expand the investment fund base and channel more capital into key sectors, particularly agriculture.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly Green is expected to provide investors with a regulated platform to allocate capital to agricultural projects and activities that offer sustainable growth opportunities.

It also supports the government’s objectives of deepening the private sector’s role in scaling productive activities and attracting long-term investment in priority sectors.

The FRA is developing legislative frameworks to support the launch of investment funds across diverse sectors.

This strategy will enhance capital market efficiency, offer diverse investment alternatives that meet the aspirations of all investor categories, and support the national economy by providing opportunities for both local and foreign investors to engage in sustainable projects that drive economic growth.

