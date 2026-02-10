Cairo - Al Khair River for Development Agricultural Investment and Environmental Services Company (Nahr Elkhair) has signed a five-year contract to sell and supply medicinal plants to Dubai-based company Thimar.

The deal is valued at EGP 2.36 billion and will cover the cultivation seasons from 2026 until 2030, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the contract is part of Nahr Elkhair’s expansion strategy and is expected to boost future revenues, support agricultural growth plans, and improve its financial performance indicators.

In December 2025, Nahr Elkhair inked a contract with Egypt’s Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation to cultivate 150 feddans of local broad bean seeds.

