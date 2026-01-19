Egypt - Tarek Soliman, Head of the Livestock and Poultry Development Sector within Egypt’s Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, said that approvals were granted in 2025 to disburse EGP 1.06bn to 1,122 beneficiaries for the breeding and fattening of 12,438 heads of livestock under the National Veal Project.

This brought total funding injected into the project by the end of the year to EGP 10.053bn.

The project has benefited around 45,100 small-scale breeders, young graduates and women in villages covered by the Decent Life initiative for rural development, while the total number of livestock supported under the programme reached approximately 522,500 heads.

Soliman’s remarks came in a report reviewed by Minister of Agriculture Alaa Farouk on the performance of the livestock and poultry sector in 2025, particularly efforts to streamline licensing procedures and regulate feed registration in line with biosecurity standards.

He noted that 10,870 operating licences were issued during the year, including new and renewed licences for livestock, feed and poultry activities, as well as milk collection centres. This included 3,685 permits enabling small breeders to engage in livestock rearing in compliance with biosecurity and safety requirements, in coordination with the General Authority for Veterinary Services.

Soliman added that approvals were granted for the registration of 8,247 feed formulations, additives and concentrates, including 5,395 locally produced and 2,852 imported products, in accordance with scientific standards and national specifications. In addition, 610 technical approvals were issued for establishing new livestock and poultry projects in desert hinterlands, in line with preventive and biosecurity measures.

He also said that 50 milk collection centres were upgraded and modernised during 2025 to meet standard specifications, bringing the total number of developed centres to 300. Of these, 90 centres were financed through concessional funding exceeding EGP 517m, alongside 41 centres located within agricultural complexes in Decent Life villages, with work ongoing to complete the remaining projects.

Soliman stressed continued coordination with regulatory authorities and the launch of intensive, unannounced inspection campaigns targeting feed warehouses, raw materials, and feed production and trading activities across all governorates. More than 250 surprise campaigns were carried out in 2025, resulting in the seizure of 187 tonnes of non-compliant feed, including expired products and feed held for hoarding. Violators were referred to the Public Prosecution to safeguard market stability and quality standards.

He pointed out that applications for automated operating licences for livestock, poultry and feed activities can now be submitted through digital platforms, including the ministry’s official website, the Egypt Digital platform and government service mobile applications, in a move aimed at simplifying procedures and improving service accessibility.

On production, Soliman said 2025 marked a notable improvement, with domestic red meat output reaching around 600,000 tonnes, up from 555,000 tonnes in 2024, representing an 8% increase. Fresh milk production also rose by 8% year-on-year to 7 million tonnes.

Poultry production also recorded strong growth, with broiler output rising to around 1.6 billion birds in 2025, compared with 1.4 billion birds a year earlier. Egg production increased to 16 billion eggs from 14 billion, while local baladi chicken production reached 360 million birds, up from 320 million in 2024, marking a growth rate of 12.5%.

