Egypt’s fresh and processed agricultural exports reached a record $11.5bn in 2025, according to Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, underscoring the sector’s growing contribution to the national economy.

Agricultural exports accounted for nearly 24% of Egypt’s total exports, highlighting agriculture’s role as a key driver of economic growth.

Farouk described 2025 as an exceptional year for agricultural exports, with total export volumes reaching around 9.5 million tonnes—an increase of more than 800,000 tonnes compared with 2024.

An official report issued by the Central Administration of Agricultural Quarantine showed that citrus fruits topped Egypt’s export list at 2 million tonnes, reinforcing the country’s position as the world’s largest orange exporter for the sixth consecutive year. Potatoes ranked second at 1.3 million tonnes, followed by sweet potatoes, which recorded a significant surge to 387,000 tonnes.

Other major exports included 336,000 tonnes of fresh and dried beans, 288,000 tonnes of fresh onions, 191,000 tonnes of grapes, 136,000 tonnes of pomegranates, 126,000 tonnes of mangoes, 68,000 tonnes of tomatoes, and 64,000 tonnes of strawberries, with particularly strong growth in demand from European markets.

The minister said the strong performance reflects the success of the state’s strategy to enhance food security while positioning agriculture as a major source of foreign currency. He noted that Egyptian agricultural products enjoy a high level of trust in international markets due to their adherence to strict quality standards. Currently, Egypt exports around 405 agricultural products to 167 countries worldwide, reinforcing its status as a major global agricultural supplier.

Farouk praised the efforts of all stakeholders across the export value chain—from farmers to exporters—highlighting the pivotal role played by the agricultural quarantine authority and reference laboratories in ensuring product safety, as well as the importance of international agricultural relations. He stressed that the ministry continues to coordinate with relevant authorities to open new and non-traditional markets, overcome logistical and procedural challenges, and sustain export growth.

He also pointed to the full digitisation of agricultural quarantine services, which has streamlined inspection and certification procedures, reduced customs clearance times, and accelerated export processes.

In a related development, Mohamed El-Mansi, Head of the Central Administration of Agricultural Quarantine, said that more than 25 new export markets were opened in 2025, particularly in East Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean. He highlighted several measures that have enhanced the competitiveness of Egyptian agricultural exports, including the farm coding system, which ensures full traceability from field to final consumer, alongside strict compliance with international phytosanitary and quality standards—factors that have helped Egyptian products gain an edge in European and Gulf markets.

