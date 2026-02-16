Arab Finance: The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) is partnering with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to implement the Sustainable Transformation for Agricultural Resilience in Upper Egypt (STAR) program to support small agricultural entrepreneurs in Upper Egypt, as per a statement.

The STAR project will be implemented in Minya, Assiut, and Sohag, and is expected to provide direct and indirect services to tens of thousands of rural families.

It will also help improve food security, increase job creation, support small and medium-sized agricultural enterprises, and diminish poverty and internal migration.

Basel Rahmy, CEO of MSMEDA, said the agency aims to expand access to financing for agricultural projects while providing technical support to ensure their establishment and long-term sustainability.

Rahmy also outlined the objectives of the STAR project, which seeks to improve living standards for small farmers and rural families, particularly women and youth.

This is projected to be achieved by enhancing production and marketing capacities, developing agricultural value chains, and increasing resilience to climate change and environmental challenges.