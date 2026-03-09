Arab Finance: Obour Land for Food Industries’ (OLFI) will distribute cash dividends of EGP 1.75 per share to shareholders, in two equal installments worth EGP 0.875 per share each, for 2025 earnings, according to a bourse filing.

The first installment will be disbursed starting March 26th, while the second installment will be paid as of September 24th.

The eligibility for dividend distribution will be for shareholders until the end of the trading session on March 19th.

In 2025, Obour Land's net profits after tax and non-controlling interest declined 14.62% year on year (YoY) to EGP 853.950 million, compared to EGP 1 billion in 2024.

Established in 1997 and listed on the EGX in 2016, Obour Land for Food Industries is an Egypt-based manufacturing company, which is specialized in the production, processing, and packaging of white cheese.