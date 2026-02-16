QNB Egypt’s ordinary general meeting (OGM) approved the board's proposal of cash dividend distribution worth EGP 2 per share to the bank's shareholders, according to a bourse filing.

Moreover, the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) agreed to launch a bond issuance program totaling EGP 50 billion on a gradual basis based on the business needs over the period from 2026 to 2029.

The board has been mandated to determine the value, purpose, term, and yield of future bonds to be issued under this program.

The bonds shall receive the regulatory approvals of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

In 2025, QNB Egypt logged EGP 30.065 billion in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest, up 13.62% year on year (YoY) from EGP 26.462 billion.

