MUSCAT: The market capitalisation of the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) remained steady above RO 36.28 billion at the close of trading last week, maintaining gains accumulated earlier in the year despite short-term volatility in regional markets.

Since the beginning of 2026, the MSX has added more than RO 4.2 billion in market value, compared with its closing level of approximately RO 32 billion at the end of 2025, reflecting sustained investor confidence in several leading listed companies.

Shares of OQ Group subsidiaries and other major firms played a key role in stabilising the market and supporting the main index towards the end of the week. The index rebounded on Wednesday and Thursday following a sharp decline on Tuesday triggered by geopolitical tensions in the region.

Supported by rising oil prices and expectations that regional developments would not significantly affect corporate performance, the MSX 30 index closed the week at 7,378 points, limiting its weekly loss to 14 points after dropping to 7,256 points earlier in the week.

Sector indices recorded declines across the board. The industrial sector index posted the largest drop, falling 238 points, followed by the financial sector, which declined 78 points and the services sector, down 21 points. The Sharia-compliant index also slipped by 14 points.

Nevertheless, gains in several blue-chip stocks supported overall market sentiment, with 21 securities registering price increases during the week.

Shares of OQ Exploration and Production rose 9 baisas to close at 477 baisas, lifting the company’s market capitalisation to RO 3.816 billion, representing a weekly increase of RO 72 million. OQ Basic Industries gained 11 baisas to close at 240 baisas, raising its market value to RO 830.2 million, up RO 38 million week-on-week.

Meanwhile, Asyad Shipping shares climbed 7 baisas to close at 246 baisas, pushing the company’s market capitalisation to RO 1.281 billion, reflecting a weekly gain of RO 36.4 million. In a recent disclosure, the company indicated that regional developments were unlikely to materially affect its financial results, noting that most of its vessels operate under lease arrangements and that it continues to monitor developments closely.

Other stocks that recorded gains included National Bank of Oman, Muscat Insurance, Musandam Power, International Financial Investments Holding, Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest) and A’Saffa Foods.

Total trading value during the week reached RO 277.2 million, representing an 18 per cent decline from RO 339.7 million recorded the previous week. However, the number of executed transactions remained robust, exceeding 27,400 trades.

Bank Muscat led trading activity by value at RO 57.8 million, accounting for 20.8 per cent of total trading. Sohar International followed with RO 53.8 million, while OQ Exploration and Production ranked third with RO 49.3 million.

In the bond and sukuk market, Oman Investment & Finance Company’s mandatory convertible bonds issued in 2024 recorded the strongest gain, rising 8.5 per cent to close at 114 baisas. National Bank of Oman’s mandatory convertible bonds increased 7.4 per cent to 115 baisas, while Mohammed Al Barwani’s sukuk edged up 1.4 per cent to RO 1.65.

Trading value in the bond and sukuk segment stood at RO 405,000, compared with RO 471,000 in the previous week.

