The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced that 48 higher education institutions (HEIs) have joined the National Work Experience Platform for higher education students in the UAE.

Launched in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, Nafis, the platform connects academic learning with work experience and strengthens students’ readiness for the labour market.

In the three months since its launch, 37 public and private sector training providers have also joined the platform, offering 545 work experience opportunities in finance, insurance, ICT, administrative services, education and real estate. Opportunities span multiple fields such as engineering, human resources, accounting, marketing, statistics and taxation, as well as data.

Khalfan Mohammed Alsuwaidi, Director of Employment Support and Labour Market Partnerships Department at MoHESR, said, “The National Work Experience Platform has seen strong momentum in recent months, with increasing engagement from stakeholders. This reflects rising awareness of the importance of integrating academic learning with work experience and supports the development of a competitive, future-ready workforce.”

MoHESR affirmed that all work experience opportunities available via the platform comply with the standards outlined in the Ministerial Resolution governing Work Experience and its guidelines, ensuring effective and high-quality work experiences that strengthen students’ practical skills.

To promote the platform and its registration process, the Ministry organised five introductory workshops for HEIs, attended by around 700 representatives. The sessions covered platform usage, requirements for listing work experience opportunities and means of connecting students with training providers.

The National Work Experience Platform offers an integrated digital environment that enables students to access quality work experience opportunities while allowing HEIs and training providers to manage and monitor work experience programmes. Its integration as part of the Nafis platform also supports the development of a unified national database, strengthening institutional collaboration and positioning work experience as a bridge preparing national talent for the workforce.