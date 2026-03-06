ABU DHABI - The United Arab Emirates and Japan have agreed on the final provisions of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the first of its kind for Japan with an Arab country, aimed at further deepening trade and investment relations between the two friendly nations to new horizons of mutually beneficial economic growth.

The announcement was made during the official visit to Japan by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Japan, accompanied by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, during a meeting with Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The agreement reflects the shared commitment of the UAE and Japan to further strengthen their longstanding strategic relations across all areas, particularly trade and investment ties.

It represents an important milestone in the trajectory of bilateral relations and is expected to enhance trade and investment flows while expanding private sector cooperation in priority sectors including advanced technology, logistics, cybersecurity, healthcare, and education.

The CEPA will also open new opportunities for partnership in research and development, innovation, smart mobility, and energy security, as well as financial services and digital transformation. These areas align with the UAE’s vision to build a knowledge and innovation-based economy and support the priorities of both countries under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework signed in 2022.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said, "The successful conclusion of negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Japan reflects the leadership’s vision to strengthen economic and trade relations with Japan and underscores the depth of the strategic partnership between our two countries. It also highlights our shared commitment to promoting innovation, industrial development, and sustainable economic growth."

Dr. Al Jaber added, "The agreement will open new avenues for cooperation in advanced industries, technology, and resilient supply chains, providing greater opportunities for both our private sectors to boost investment and innovation. By strengthening economic integration between our two nations, the agreement will support the development of future reinforce advanced, competitive economies."

Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi commended the successful conclusion of negotiations, stating, “The positive outcomes of our CEPA negotiations with Japan, one of the world’s largest economies and a key member of the G7, are a significant step forward in enhancing UAE-Japan relations. By removing trade barriers and facilitating increased investment flows, this CEPA will unlock new avenues for our private sectors, fostering lasting partnerships that benefit both countries and contribute to our sustainability goals and shared prosperity.”

The successful conclusion of CEPA negotiations comes on the heels of flourishing trade relations, with non-oil trade between the UAE and Japan reaching $20.3 billion in 2025, growing by 16.7 percent compared to 2024.

The UAE has established itself as Japan’s top trading partner across the Middle East and Africa, accounting for 39 percent of Japan’s total trade with Arab and African countries.

The UAE’s CEPA programme is central to its foreign trade strategy. Since the programme’s launch in September 2021, the UAE has concluded agreements with more than 35 high-growth economies, enhancing access to markets representing nearly a quarter of the world’s population.