MUSCAT: Marking another significant milestone in the development of Oman’s first green hydrogen project, Chinese industrial conglomerate Shuangliang Group (SLG) has announced the delivery of a major shipment of hydrogen electrolyzers for the landmark venture, now at an advanced stage of construction at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD).

Green Hydrogen and Chemicals Company (GHC), a wholly owned subsidiary of India-based renewable and green energy developer ACME Group, is developing the first phase of the project with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes per annum (tpa), with plans to scale up to 900,000 tpa over multiple phases.

Shanghai-headquartered Shuangliang said on Tuesday that it had successfully shipped 16 units of green power-powered intelligent hydrogen production systems manufactured for ACME Group’s Oman venture.

“This delivery represents SLG's first overseas renewable energy-powered green hydrogen project to be successfully implemented and demonstrates our strong capabilities in system integration and efficient delivery within the global green hydrogen sector,” the company said in a post.

“As the first Chinese electrolyzer supplier to sign an agreement with ACME Group, SLG secured this globally significant large-scale green ammonia project through our proven technical and manufacturing strengths.

With a planned annual output of 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia, the project serves as a core green hydrogen-ammonia integrated initiative in the Middle East and a benchmark application for renewable hydrogen globally, playing a vital role in the regional energy transition,” the Chinese clean energy equipment manufacturing giant added.

Electrolyzers are a critical component of green hydrogen production plants. They are designed to produce hydrogen by using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, supporting green hydrogen and broader clean energy applications.

Part of ACME Oman’s electrolyzer requirements is also being met by fellow Chinese manufacturer Sungrow Hydrogen. Last year, the company said it had secured a contract from ACME Group to supply multiple sets of 1000Nm³/h (normal cubic metres per hour) alkaline-type hydrogen production equipment and flexible green hydrogen solutions for the Oman project.

The entire first-phase output of 100,000 tpa of green ammonia has been committed to the European market from early 2027 under a long-term offtake agreement with Norwegian fertilizer major Yara International. It is expected to represent Oman’s first RFNBO-compliant green ammonia shipment to Europe in early 2027. RFNBO — Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin — refers to fuels produced using renewable electricity rather than biomass, as mandated under European Union regulations.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).