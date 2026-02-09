Dr. Mansoor Al Hinai, chairman of the Public Services Regulation Authority, stated that total investments in the public utilities sector range between RO6 and 7 billion, covering key areas such as water desalination, electricity, and wastewater services.

Speaking on the second day of the Together Forward Forum, He said that these investments aim to enhance beneficiary satisfaction and expand energy production capacity.

For the first time, Oman will introduce electricity generation plants powered by hydrogen.

He added that the authority’s strategic targets include reducing the carbon footprint and improving energy efficiency

