Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals has used India Energy Week in Goa to showcase the Sultanate of Oman’s energy-transition plans and investment opportunities linked to Oman Vision 2040.

Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, told a conference session on Oman’s shift 'from strategy to implementation' that the country’s approach aims to balance energy security, economic growth and emissions-reduction targets through clear, investment-friendly regulation.

The event brought together participants from more than 100 countries, including ministers, policymakers, experts and representatives of global energy firms and international institutions. Discussions covered oil and gas, renewables, green hydrogen, biofuels and electricity, alongside digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Al Hadhrami said Oman is expanding its renewables pipeline through solar and wind projects, as well as waste-to-energy initiatives, with a combined portfolio capacity of up to 4,515 megawatts. He said the programme is intended to strengthen the reliability of the power system and improve the efficiency of the national energy mix.

On green hydrogen, he said Oman has made 'tangible progress' in building an integrated ecosystem, including launching competitive and transparent mechanisms for project awards. He said several major projects have been awarded with planned investments exceeding $50 billion, targeting production of around 1 million tonnes a year by 2030.

He added that planning is also underway for enabling infrastructure, including transport, storage and export facilities, to support the scaling of the sector.

Al Hadhrami also outlined government-approved incentives aimed at accelerating renewable energy and green hydrogen projects, including regulatory and financial measures intended to improve project economics and boost investor confidence.

As part of Oman’s net-zero pathway, he said the ministry has completed a review of its net-zero strategy and is rolling out practical programmes to improve energy efficiency across several sectors, alongside initiatives to build national capabilities and develop skills.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Under-Secretary held bilateral meetings with international companies and institutions to discuss potential cooperation and investment partnerships in renewables, green hydrogen and clean-energy technologies.

The ministry said its participation reflects Oman’s focus on adopting global best practices, strengthening energy security, advancing the transition to clean energy sources and attracting high-quality investment to support sustainable development.

